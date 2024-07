The Government Railway Police have seized 18 kg marijuana from a man, who was allegedly smuggling it from Odisha to Mumbai. The accused, Abubakar Kasam Shaikh (47), was arrested from platform number 1 of Secunderabad Railway Station during a surprise check by the railway police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.