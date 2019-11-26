18-day-old baby girl abducted from Khammam District HQ. Hospital

An 18-day-old baby girl was reportedly abducted by an unidentified woman from the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre (M&CHC) in the District Headquarters Hospital here on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that Ch. Ramadevi, 21, a woman labourer of Kandukuru village of Vemsoor mandal gave birth to a baby girl at the Primary Health Centre in Vemsoor on November 9. She and her low birth weight baby were admitted for post-natal care by her family on November 10 after the baby developed respiratory distress.

Pretext of feeding

On Tuesday morning, an unidentified woman allegedly approached Ramadevi in the post-natal care ward and took the baby outside on the pretext of feeding her.

She vanished with the infant even before Ramadevi’s mother raised an alarm on not finding the baby around the ward. The hospital staff immediately alerted the police.

The woman was caught on CCTV camera carrying the baby in her lap towards the entrance of the hospital, sources added. Local police have examined the CCTV visuals and launched a search to track down the abductor and rescue the baby.

Glaring security lapses: NGO

Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary president Achyuta Rao in a statement, said the incident has exposed the glaring security lapses in the District Headquarters Hospital.

Stringent action should be taken against the hospital officials responsible for the incident for “negligence”, and mental agony caused to the hapless mother of the abducted baby, he said.