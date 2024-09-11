18 arrested in Gachibowli apartment raid, drugs and liquor seized

A group of 18 individuals, including six women, were arrested by the Gachibowli police during a raid conducted in an apartment in TNGOs colony of Gowlidoddi. The police said three tested positive for drugs while 40 gm of dry ganja, liquor bottles, hookah pot and OBC papers were seized during the raids which followed a tip-off.

K. Adithya, Pinninti Ramkrishna, Peddareddygaari Charan, Gorti Sai Praveen, Veerapaneni Varun, Shiva Shankar Reddy, Veera Shiva Reddy, Maddineni Hari Krishna, Katepalli Ramesh, Mandapudi Koteshwar Rao, Anapathi Vijay Kumar, Kotla Ajay, D Sandhya, Kukati Asha, Kukati Reethu, Shaik Shama Sultana, M Keerhti and Yashoda were arrested following raid in the apartment around 1 a.m. on the intervening night of September 10 and 11

According to the police, the individuals were attending a ‘birthday party’ organised by Adithya without any prior permission.

Three, including Adithya, Varun and Praveen, who tested positive for the drugs were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been sent for further medical examination.

Meanwhile, 15 others have been booked under the Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 292 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation in the case is under way.

