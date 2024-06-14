ADVERTISEMENT

1,764 candidates receive appointment letters at mega job mela in Sircilla

Published - June 14, 2024 07:27 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,764 candidates were given appointment letters for various positions in a host of private companies at a mega job mela organised by the Rajanna Sircilla district police in Sircilla town on Thursday.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas inaugurated the job mela. Collector Anuraag Jayanti, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and others were present.

Around 8,000 job seekers from various parts of the former composite Karimnagar district attended the job mela.

In his inaugural speech, the Government Whip said the Congress government is committed to filling two lakh vacancies in various departments within a year. Around 30,000 posts had already been filled, he said, adding that plans were afoot to organise a mega DSC (teacher recruitment) drive soon.

