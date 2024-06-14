GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,764 candidates receive appointment letters at mega job mela in Sircilla

Published - June 14, 2024 07:27 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,764 candidates were given appointment letters for various positions in a host of private companies at a mega job mela organised by the Rajanna Sircilla district police in Sircilla town on Thursday.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas inaugurated the job mela. Collector Anuraag Jayanti, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and others were present.

Around 8,000 job seekers from various parts of the former composite Karimnagar district attended the job mela.

In his inaugural speech, the Government Whip said the Congress government is committed to filling two lakh vacancies in various departments within a year. Around 30,000 posts had already been filled, he said, adding that plans were afoot to organise a mega DSC (teacher recruitment) drive soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.