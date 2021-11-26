171 new COVID cases reported in TS

One person succumbs to virus

The State logged 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,75,319 on Friday. One patient succumbed to the virus and the cumulative death count was 3,987.

As per the bulletin released by State Public Health and Family Welfare, 167 patients have recovered from the infection and the overall recovery numbers are 6,67,798.

While 3,534 persons were kept in isolation or under treatment, reports of 1,298 patients are awaited, and about 38,700 samples have been tested.

The largest number of 75 cases were from GHMC region and double-digit infections were reported from Rangareddy (11), Karimnagar (14) and Khammam (15).

Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mulugu and Wanaparthy did not report any new cases.