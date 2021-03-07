170 new COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 170 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,99,742. While 40,712 people were tested, results of 568 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient has died.

The new 170 cases include 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14 from Rangareddy, and 12 from Khammam. No cases were recorded in Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Medak.

From March 2, 2020, to March 5 this year, a total of 89,24,007 samples were tested and 2,99,742 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,936 were active cases, 2,96,166 have recovered, and 1,640 have died.