170 erstwhile VROs redeployed through draw of lots

Move follows abolition of the post of VRO

As many as 170 erstwhile Village Revenue Officers (VROs) of the Revenue department have been redeployed in various government departments in Karimnagar district in compliance with government orders to this effect.

The move follows abolition of the post of VRO as per Act No 10 of 2020, necessitating the redeployment of surplus staff, official sources said.

The State government issued GO Ms No 121 Finance (HRM.VII) department on June 23, 2022, to redeploy the services of erstwhile VROs in any government department, other than the Revenue department, as per administrative exigencies.

Accordingly, the district administration redeployed a total of 170 erstwhile VROs in different departments for absorption against regular vacancies in junior assistant and equivalent categories, sources added.

Collector R.V. Karnan issued orders to this effect on Monday after the redeployment exercise was held through draw of lots as per the GO.

As many as 99 VROs in Rajanna Sircilla district, 96 VROs in Nirmal district and 279 VROs in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been redeployed to various departments for absorption by following the stipulated norms on Monday.

According to sources, the authorities concerned followed similar exercises in various other districts to comply with the GO.