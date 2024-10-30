ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old girl gang-raped in Husnabad, three arrested

Published - October 30, 2024 11:26 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Husnabad town of Siddipet district two days ago.

The shocking incident came to light on Monday (October 28, 2024) night after the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the local police. The three youths allegedly whisked away the minor girl from near her house and raped her at a secluded place in the town. Acting on the complaint, the police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) arrested three accused identified as B. Shekar, M. Prabhas and G. Bharat, all natives of Husnabad.

A case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is underway.

