17-year-old boy killed, father injured as lorry rams into car

A 17-year-old boy was killed and his father injured when a speeding lorry rammed into their car at Rajeshwara Rao Pet village in Jagtial district in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sai Akshay, son of Shiva Ramakrishna, who is a businessman of Metpalli town.

The father-son duo were returning to Metpalli from Hyderabad in their car after visiting a few colleges in the State capital for the purpose of admission in an undergraduate course when the accident occurred. Shiva Ramakrishna was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A speeding cement-laden lorry collided head on with their car at a sharp curve. Death was instant for Sai Akshay. Shiva Ramakrishna suffered multiple injuries under the impact of the crash. He was rushed to a hospital in Metpalli by a passersby. His condition is stated to be stable.

Private bus overturns

In a separate road accident in Nirmal district, one passenger was killed and 30 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound private travel bus overturned on the ghat section of the National Highway 44 near Nirmal town around Wednesday midnight.

The bus was going at a high speed when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the ghat section of the NH 44. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Nirmal. The condition of the injured passengers, barring two, was stated to be out of danger. Nirmal rural police registered a case and are investigating.

