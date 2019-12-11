17-year-old Adivasi girl dies after head injury

Athram Lavanya, a first year Intermediate Adivasi student from Utnoor mandal headquarters in Adilabad district, died at the RIMS hospital on Wednesday.
She reportedly died due to a head injury after falling down the staircase in her college in Utnoor the previous day. Relatives of the 17-year-old alleged that Ms. Lavanya died due to the negligence of the doctors, and staged a protest in the hospital premises for a couple of hours.
Collector D. Divya spoke to them and assured all help, following which the relatives and family members ended their protest.
