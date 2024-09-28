17 pubs in Cyberabad booked for causing sound pollution

The Cyberabad police have booked 17 pubs operating without licence and causing sound pollution. The police said sound systems in these places were also seized.

Three teams from the Madhapur police, along with officials from the Pollution Control Board, inspected the pubs in the area on Friday night. The teams checked the entertainment licenses and also sound levels in these premises.

“It was found that 17 pubs had no licence and also violated permissible sound limits, causing noise pollution and violating the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Hyderabad City Police Act r/w Cyberabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004,” the police said.