17 palliative care services vehicles rolled out

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 23:22 IST

Health Minister Eatala Rajender flagged off 17 more Palliative Care Services vehicles at the State Health campus, Koti, on Tuesday.

The palliative health and home care services are provided by the Health department to enhance the quality of life at the end of life stage to patients suffering from cancer, organ failure, etc.

Medical and healthcare providers attend problems experienced by the elderly or terminally ill patients. The problems attended includes pain control, symptom management, physiotherapy services, infection management, etc.

A total of 19,479 patients in nine districts were provided the service till Monday — Hyderabad, Adilabad, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal Urban, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar. Now it is expanded to 17 more districts.