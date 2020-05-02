17 more test positive in TS

On a day when Telangana completed two months since the reporting of the first COVID case, one more person died of the virus, taking the toll to 29. It was on March 2 that the first coronavirus case was detected in State.

The total number of cases touched 1,061 as 17 more cases were reported on Saturday and 34 were discharged. Of the 17 tested positive, 15 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and two from neighbouring Rangareddy district. Out of the 1061 cases, 533 are active and 499 were discharged.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said 16 districts have reported zero positive cases in the past 14 days. It was reported in these columns that the maximum COVID cases in the State were among youth and lowest among children. Dr Rao told The Hindu that around 67% cases were among male and nearly 33% among females. As per the statistics mentioned in Saturday’s bulletin, of the 1061cases, 705 were males and 356 females.

The highest of 21% cases were detected among people in the 21-30 age bracket, followed by 19% among 31-40 age group. The lowest of 2% was detected among people aged between 71 and 80 years.

However, Dr Rao has appealed senior citizens to stay indoors, and to take regular medication for health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and others.