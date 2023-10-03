HamberMenu
17-member ECI team arrives in Hyderabad to assess Telangana’s poll preparedness

 ECI team holds meeting with political parties and enforcement agencies on Tuesday 

October 03, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A team of Election Commission of India headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on a three-day visit to Telangana arriving in Hyderabad on Tuesday to assess preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A team of Election Commission of India headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on a three-day visit to Telangana arriving in Hyderabad on Tuesday to assess preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement

The team of Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-member team comprising election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and senior officials is on a three-day visit to Telangana to assess the State’s preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Immediately on their arrival, the team interacted with the national and state political parties and received representations relating to their grievances.

This was followed by the meeting with the representatives of the enforcement agencies including the State police, central armed police force, Excise department, Enforcement Directorate and others where the CEC interacted with them on the measures to check the flow of liquor and money in the ensuing polls.

Mr.Rajiv Kumar is slated to flag off a cycling event-cum-walkathon being organised in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution as part of voter awareness programme at Durgam Cheruvu on Wednesday morning which would be followed by a meeting with collectors, superintendents/commissioners of police and senior officials of all the districts in the afternoon. The district collectors are expected to make presentations on their poll preparedness.

