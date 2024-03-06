1.7 lakh children vaccinated with polio drops on Day 3

March 06, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the house-to-house campaign being continued on the third day of Telangana’s Pulse Polio immunisation initiative, a total of 1.7 lakh children were vaccinated with polio drops across the State on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of vaccinated children has reached 40.29 lakh, marking an increase from the initial count of 37.52 lakh on the campaign’s first day. The goal is to vaccinate a total of 40.57 lakh children.

The teams on the ground reached a total of 25.25 lakh homes on day three. The teams prioritised both notified and non-notified slums, high-risk areas, and child care homes spanning all 33 districts, according to a senior Health Department official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house-to-house campaign, aimed at administering two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children aged 0 to five years, will continue on Wednesday across all districts to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.