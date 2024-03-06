GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.7 lakh children vaccinated with polio drops on Day 3

March 06, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A healthcare worker administering a dose of polio drops to a child during an immunisation drive in Hyderabad.

A healthcare worker administering a dose of polio drops to a child during an immunisation drive in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

With the house-to-house campaign being continued on the third day of Telangana’s Pulse Polio immunisation initiative, a total of 1.7 lakh children were vaccinated with polio drops across the State on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of vaccinated children has reached 40.29 lakh, marking an increase from the initial count of 37.52 lakh on the campaign’s first day. The goal is to vaccinate a total of 40.57 lakh children.

The teams on the ground reached a total of 25.25 lakh homes on day three. The teams prioritised both notified and non-notified slums, high-risk areas, and child care homes spanning all 33 districts, according to a senior Health Department official.

The house-to-house campaign, aimed at administering two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children aged 0 to five years, will continue on Wednesday across all districts to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, the official added.

