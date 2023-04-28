HamberMenu
17 from Telangana stuck in Sudan reach India 

April 28, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Seventeen persons from the State who had been stuck in Sudan were brought back to India, as part of ‘Operation Kaveri’, the Indian government’s rescue operation to evacuate citizens from the civil war hit country.

So far, 31 people from Telangana have reached the country.

Resident Commissioner (Telangana Bhavan) Gaurav Uppal received the evacuees at Air Force Station, Palam, and they were taken to Telangana Bhavan for immediate accommodation.

Their transportation to Hyderabad and their home place in Telangana will be arranged by the State government, an official release stated on Friday.

