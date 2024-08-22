17 foreign nationals rescued in a prostitution racket bust in Gachibowli

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 17 women, including 14 from Kenya, two from Uganda, and one from Tanzania, were rescued in an inter-city prostitution racket bust in Gachibowli of Cyberabad. The women have been sent to safe homes through the court.

The Gachibowli police, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, raided a three-storey building in Professors Colony of Kondapur from where the racket was being operated, and arrested the organiser and two customers.

According to the police, the accused, Shiva Kumar connected with this group of foreign nationals online and offered them accommodation and other facilities. “He created a section on the ‘Locanto’ classified site where he uploaded the profiles and operated his prostitution racket. The women have been going around multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” the police said.

The police also seized ₹20,000 cash, 25 HIV kits, four mobile phones, among other things.

