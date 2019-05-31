17 arrested for sale of spurious seed

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that four types of teams were in the field to check movement, stocking and sale of spurious seed in the State. A total of 10 criminal cases have been registered this year and 17 persons arrested.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Minister said farmers were suffering due to spurious seed in case of cotton crop and to check this vigil was being kept on the processing units of cotton seed, godowns and unauthorised storage places besides dealers. Seed Inspectors were vested with special powers to check the records at seed production, sale centres and godowns, the Minister added.

Besides registering criminal cases under the provisions of IPC, even the Preventive Detention Act was also being invoked in case of those linked to spurious seed, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said adding that awareness was also being created among the farming community against purchasing herbicide-tolerant cotton seed which was unapproved and its cultivation explaining its ill-effects not only the bio-diversity of cotton but also other herbs, particularly weeds, as it would lead to growth of super weeds.