June 11, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

An amount of ₹168 crore was awarded as compensation to beneficiaries in settlement of cases during National Lok Adalat held in different courts of the districts and in Telangana High Court on Saturday. A total of 3,50,110 cases, including 25,577 cases of pre-litigation and 3,24,533 pending court cases were settled, according to a press release.