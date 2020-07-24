Eight die as 1,640 test positive

A day after COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 50,000 mark, as many as 1,640 positive cases were reported on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the State to 52,466.
According to the bulletin released by the Health department, eight fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 455.
GHMC area with 683 cases continued to record the highest number of COVID positive cases. This was followed by Rangareddy district with 135 cases, Sangareddy with 102 cases, and Karimnagar with 100 cases. As on Friday, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 11,677.
As many as 15,445 samples were tested on Friday, spiking the total number of tests to 3,37,771. The positivity percentage on Friday was put at 10.6% and the cumulative sample positivity rate at 15.5%.
Friday witnessed 1,007 COVID recoveries and the number of recovered patients has been put at 40,334. The recovery rate now stands at 76.8%
The Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has appealed to public not to panic and for tele-medicine they can call 180059912345.
