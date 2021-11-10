164 more COVID cases detected in TS

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 23:08 IST

Telangana has recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, taking the infection total to 6,72,987 and death toll to 3,969.

On the day, 38,242 samples were examined and results of 1,750 were awaited.

The new 173 infections included 55 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, and 10 each from Khammam and Rangareddy and Karimnagar. Six districts did not report any new case.

Of the total cases, 3,746 were active as of Wednesday evening.