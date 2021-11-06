164 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

06 November 2021 19:32 IST

Telangana has recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 6,72,367.While 36,999 samples were examined, results of 1,598 were awaited. One more COVID patients has died.

The new 164 infections includes 51 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 12 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in four districts.

From March 2, 2020 to November 6, 2021, 2.77 crore samples were tested and 6,72,367 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,815 were active cases, 6,64,588 have recovered, and 3,964 have died.

