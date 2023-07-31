ADVERTISEMENT

163 police inspectors transferred  

July 31, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

In line with the guidelines of the Election Commission, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Sunday transferred and posted 163 police inspectors in new assignments.

A major shuffle after the reorganisation of the police jurisdiction, Mr. Anand said the suitability of officers for Station House Officer roles was done in an exercise involving several senior officers.

The overhaul of City Police this year signs good change in policing with many new officers in the forefront and with key upgradations at all levels of infrastructure, manpower, material, new units and resources, he said.

Adding that the welfare of the police staff was important, Mr. Anand stressed that strictly, three shifts in all zones and fixed duties, as per category of police station and the workload, is followed.

Jt. Commmisoners of Police in Administration, City Armed Reserve & Training, addressed about the issues fleet management, allocation and rationalising staff.

