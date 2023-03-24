ADVERTISEMENT

163 officers complete higher defence management course at CDM

March 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar with the 14 officers from friendly foreign countries, who successfully completed the higher defence management course at College of Defence Management in Secunderabad on Friday

A total of 163 tri-services officers, including 14 from friendly foreign countries, successfully completed the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad on Friday.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), presided over the valedictory ceremony and felicitated the graduating officers for successful completion of the 44-week course.

Admiral Hari Kumar highlighted that the prevailing complex security environment necessitated the use of transformational initiatives through divergent thinking to achieve ‘Rashtra Nirmaan’ aligned with the National Vision 2047.

He alluded to the challenges in the officers’ future appointments and exhorted them to take informed decisions to bridge the execution gaps in multi-domain operations.

The CNS encouraged the participants to develop strategic thought, apply disruptive technologies and integrate seamlessly amongst the three services for effective execution of operations.

Participant officers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).

