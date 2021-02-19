Telangana

163 new COVID cases in TS

Telangana recorded 163 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,97,113. While 24,920 people were examined, results of 637 were awaited. Two more patients have died.

The new 163 cases include 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 12 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No case was reported in Wanaparthy and Narayanpet, and only one case each was detected in four other districts.

From March 2, 2020, to February 17 of this year, 83,85,870 people were tested and 2,97,113 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,700 were active cases, 2,93,791 have recovered, and 1,622 people have died.

