163 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

21 February 2021 23:22 IST

Telangana recorded 163 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 2,97,598. While 23,607 people were examined, results of 692 were awaited. One more patient has died.

The new cases include 29 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 12 from Rangareddy,11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 10 from Karimnagar.

From March 2, 2020, to February 20 this year, 84,56,940 people were tested and 2,97,598 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,731 were active cases, 2,94,243 have recovered, and 1,624 people have died.

