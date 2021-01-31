163 COVID cases logged in Telangana on Saturday

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 2,94,469 with the detection of 163 new cases on Saturday. The death toll touched 1,599 with one more fatality being reported.

While 37,372 people were examined on Saturday, results of 892 were awaited. The new cases include 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 11 from Rangareddy.

No case was reported from Narayanpet,Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and only one positive case each was detected in Nagarkurnool, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Kamareddy

Until now, a total of 78,61,361 people have been tested for the presence of novel coronavirus. Of the total positive cases in the State, 2,240 are active and 2,90,630 have recovered.