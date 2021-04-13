16,292 infections logged in past week

HYDERABAD

13 April 2021 00:07 IST

3,000-mark breached once; over 6.32 lakh tests performed

COVID-19 infections in the past seven days made for the most caseload-heavy week in Telangana this year with the daily total steadily nudging upwards. Between April 5 and April 11, a total of 16,292 cases were detected across the State.

The rapid surge can be put in perspective through this comparison — while 4,336 people tested COVID-positive in February this year, the number rose to more than double in March with 9,853 infections. And in the past seven days (April 5-11), as many as 16,292 were detected with the virus.

Details furnished in the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department shows that the surge in cases was observed from March 9. The daily cases crossed 1,000 on April 2. Till that point, the surge was gradual. Two days later, however, the daily caseload leapt by over 400.

While 1,097 cases were detected on April 4, it increased to 1,498 the following day. The daily caseload crossed the 2,000-mark on April 7 with 2,055 cases being registered, and then the 3,000-mark on April 10 with 3,187 cases.

It was during this week that over one lakh samples were tested in a day for the first time. In the past seven days alone, a total of 6,32,006 samples were examined. Most tests are done at government labs.