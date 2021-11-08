161 new COVID cases in TS

The State logged 161 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the virus tally to 6,72,650. Only one death was recorded on the day, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare. With this, the death count has touched 3,967.

Only 37,844 samples were tested on Monday and the results of 978 were awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad region led the daily infection total with 50 cases followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 12 cases. At least nine districts recorded zero cases for the day.