161 COVID cases on Friday

Telangana recorded 161 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,95,431. While 35,421 people were examined, results of 945 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient died, pushing up the toll to 1,608.

The new cases include 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 10 each from Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was reported from Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Medak, Kamareddy and Jogulamba-Gadwal.

The total number of COVID-19 tests has crossed 80 lakh — it now stands at 80,69,459. Of the total cases, 1,977 were active and 2,91,846 have recovered.