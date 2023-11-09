₹1.60 lakh to newly-wed Muslim, Christian and Sikh couples, ₹4,000 crore budget part of Cong. Minority Declaration

November 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

Providing ₹1.60 lakh to newly-wed Muslim, Christian and Sikh couples, increasing the minorities’ welfare budget to ₹4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan and ₹1,000 crore per annum to facilitate subsidised loans for jobless minority youth and women, are some of the major announcements made by the Congress on Thursday as part of its Minority Declaration.

The declaration, released by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Mohd Shabbir Ali, and Zafar Zaveed, among others, also assures revitalisation of SETWIN (Society for Employment Promotion and Training in Twin Cities) and transformation of the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in Old City.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the party promises to conduct a caste census within six months of coming to power and ensure ‘fair reservation’ to all Backward Classes, including minorities.

Under the ‘Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem’ scheme, the party promises to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths who complete their Ph.D courses. Additionally, ₹1 lakh will be given on completion of PG, ₹25,000 for graduation, ₹15,000 for Intermediate, and ₹10,000 for 10th grade.

Exam to recruit Urdu teachers

It further vowed to conduct a special DSC exam to recruit Urdu medium teachers. A ‘Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation’ will be set up and vacancies will be filled up in all minority institutions. A monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 is being promised to priests from all religions.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the party would amend ‘The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act 1998’ to make it a permanent body and digitalise land and property records of Waqf Board. It also promised to protect and allot land for Muslim and Christian graveyards.

Under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, a house site and ₹5 lakh for construction of a house for all houseless minority families will be provided.

