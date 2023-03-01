16-year-old student dies by suicide in college classroom in Telangana’s Narsingi

March 01, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An intermediate student died by suicide at his college classroom in Narsingi on Tuesday night following alleged harassment from his college lecturers who repeatedly humiliated him for scoring less in exams. The Narsingi Police booked a case against the college management.

Police said that the 16-year-old student was pursuing his intermediate at a junior college in Narsingi while he was residing in the hostel at the campus. He took the extreme step due to alleged torture by college faculty, said the police. “At about 10:30 p.m., he allegedly died by suicide. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination and a case is booked,” police said.

Meanwhile, a protest was staged at the college premises by students and the student’s family, demanding justice against the cruelty by the teaching staff. Sources said that a teaching staff at the college used to often pull him up and humiliate him in front of others by branding him as ‘failure’. His parents claimed that they even asked the staff not to hurt him after he complained about the torture but in vain.

“We last saw him at around 10 p.m. at the hostel and saw him go down to the classroom section. After that he did not return, we went looking for him and found him hanging in the classroom,” said his friends.

Following the death, a few videos shot by students of the college came to light on social media showing how the students were being beaten up at the institution.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following number: Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000.