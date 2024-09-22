ADVERTISEMENT

16-year-old boy held for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Telangana

Published - September 22, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Bhadradri Kothagudem police on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged four and five, from his neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police(SP) B. Rohit Raju said the incident occurred on September 20. “The boy was alone at home and lured the girls, who reside in the neighbourhood and are from the same community, with chocolates,” said the officer. While he was sexually assaulting a child, another girl, a six year old from the locality, entered his place looking for the two girls. When he tried to grab her, she raised an alarm, added the SP.

The families initially had a scuffle, and the assault came to the notice of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. The victims’ family approached the police with the help of the ICDS and lodged a complaint. Cases were registered under the PoCSO Act and the BNS, and the boy was taken into custody for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US