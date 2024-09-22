16-year-old boy held for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Telangana

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Bhadradri Kothagudem police on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged four and five, from his neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police(SP) B. Rohit Raju said the incident occurred on September 20. “The boy was alone at home and lured the girls, who reside in the neighbourhood and are from the same community, with chocolates,” said the officer. While he was sexually assaulting a child, another girl, a six year old from the locality, entered his place looking for the two girls. When he tried to grab her, she raised an alarm, added the SP.

The families initially had a scuffle, and the assault came to the notice of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. The victims’ family approached the police with the help of the ICDS and lodged a complaint. Cases were registered under the PoCSO Act and the BNS, and the boy was taken into custody for questioning.