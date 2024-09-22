GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16-year-old boy held for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Telangana

Published - September 22, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Bhadradri Kothagudem police on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged four and five, from his neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police(SP) B. Rohit Raju said the incident occurred on September 20. “The boy was alone at home and lured the girls, who reside in the neighbourhood and are from the same community, with chocolates,” said the officer. While he was sexually assaulting a child, another girl, a six year old from the locality, entered his place looking for the two girls. When he tried to grab her, she raised an alarm, added the SP.

The families initially had a scuffle, and the assault came to the notice of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. The victims’ family approached the police with the help of the ICDS and lodged a complaint. Cases were registered under the PoCSO Act and the BNS, and the boy was taken into custody for questioning.

Published - September 22, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.