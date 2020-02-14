16 workers returning from Iraq after KTR’s efforts

The efforts of Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao in bringing back workers from the State stranded in Iraq have materialised with 16 workers set to return to the city on Saturday.

These workers and their families represented to the Minister about the hardships they were facing after leaving the country with the help of “fake agents”. Explaining that they were suffering for want of food and shelter, these workers urged Mr. Rama Rao to ensure their return to India.

Responding to the pleas, the Minister directed the officials of the Non Resident Indian affairs to extend necessary cooperation for these stranded workers to return at the earliest. The officials accordingly coordinated with the Centre and made arrangements to provide flight tickets for them. In addition, efforts were also made to get exemption to these workers from payment of overstay penalty imposed by the Kurdistan Regional Government amounting to around ₹2 crore. One of these workers who was indisposed had already reached the city on February 3 and the other 15 left Iraq on Friday.

According to an official release, the Minister directed the officials concerned to take steps to see that transport arrangements were made for these workers to reach their native places once they arrived here.