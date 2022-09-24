16 ULBs in Telangana bag Swachh Sarvekshan awards

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of urban local bodies (ULBs) of Telangana have bagged the Swachh Sarvekshan 2022 awards based on their performance in improving sanitation by dealing with the garbage disposal problem efficiently and effectively.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has selected the ULBs by giving them star rating on parameters such as sanitation, garbage and solid waste management. Apart from 16 ULBs selected from the awards, 70 other ULBs have secured ODF+ rating and anotner 40 ULBs have secured ODF++ rating. One ULB has been given water+ rating and another 40 ULBs were recognised as ODF towns.

The ULBs selected for the Swachh Sarvekshan awards include Adibatla, Bhoothpur, Chandur, Chityala, Gajwel, Ghatkesar, Husnabad, Kompally, Korutla, Kothapalli, Nereducharla, Sircilla, Turka Yamzal and Vemulawada Municipalities, Badangpet Municipal Corporation and Secunderabad Cantonment Board. The awards would be present at a function to be held at New Delhi on October 1.

Performance of the ULBs was assessed for the period from July 2021 to June 2022 on the indicators of sanitation, garbage disposal, solid waste management and creating awareness among citizens on these aspects. According to the officials, the Swachh Sarvekshan assessment was done in 4,355 ULBs across the country. A total of 90 aspects were taken into consideration for selecting them for the awards.

The 16 ULBs of Telangana have been selected for the awards in solid waste management, litter free commercial areas, community level composting, public toilets and community toilets management and maintenance, creating awareness on liquid waste management, citizen engagement and innovation categories.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has complimented the ULBs for being selected for the Swachh Sarvekshan 2022 awards. He stated that the State Government has been implementing several development programmes for the uplift of the ULBs and had brought in a new legislator for bringing qualitative change the performance of the ULBs.

He noted that not just the introduction of administrative reforms but monthly flow of budgetary funds was also being ensured for extending basic citizen services. He stated that apart from improving sanitation, initiatives for development of parks and greenery, urban forest enclosures, nurseries, construction of footpaths were also focused to transform the ULBs.

Dealing with urban waste

206 dry resource collection centres set up in State

1.57 lakh individual, 9,088 public toilets constructed in ULBs

4,713 swachh autos procured for garbage collection

Faecal sludge treatment, biomining of legacy waste plants set up

20 FSTPs completed already, 11 nearing completion, work on 108 in progress