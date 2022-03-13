16% quota to agencies owned by SCs in hospital management

Hospitals to be divided into two categories upto 100 beds and 100 to 500 beds

Hospitals to be divided into two categories upto 100 beds and 100 to 500 beds

The State government has decided to provide reservation to agencies belonging to Scheduled Caste communities in diet and patient care services in government hospitals.

Accordingly, 16 per cent reservation would be provided to agencies owned by SC community people in the works. The quota would be applicable in all state-run hospitals with sanctioned bed strength up to 55. As part of the new system called `Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services’, hospitals would be divided into two categories - category A with bed strength of less than 100 and category B with 100 and above beds.

The new system would be operational in 20 hospitals out of the 122 with bed strength of less than 100 and eight out of the total 53 with bed strength between 100 and 500 across the State. Specific hospitals to be reserved in each category would be selected by transparent draw of lots, Health department S.A.M. Rizvi said in the orders issued on Saturday.

He said the minimum turnover requirement for the reserved hospitals would be relaxed by 50 per cent for agencies owned by people hailing from the SC communities. In reserved hospitals, even a single bid received from the agencies belonging to persons from SC communities would be considered.

In case of no response from agencies belonging to SCs even after the second call, reserved hospitals would be opened for receiving bids from all agencies for subsequent bids. The implementation and monitoring of the policy including identification of reserved hospitals would be overseen by a committee consisting - Director of Medical Education and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad commissioner as members and State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director as member-convenor, the order added.

The Health Secretary directed senior officials and district collectors and superintendents of all hospitals to take steps accordingly.