Telangana

16 Muslims in TRS list elected chairpersons or vice-chairpersons

more-in

In all, 16 Muslims were elected as chairman or vice-chairman in various municipalities on behalf of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

They include Ehtesham, brother of Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed, as vice-chairman of Bodhan municipality. Despite winning 16 divisions in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the MIM offered the post of Mayor to its friendly party, TRS, which won three seats less.

The MIM remained content with vice-chairperson post.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 12:00:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/16-muslims-in-trs-list-elected-chairpersons-or-vice-chairpersons/article30669359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY