16 Muslims in TRS list elected chairpersons or vice-chairpersons

In all, 16 Muslims were elected as chairman or vice-chairman in various municipalities on behalf of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
They include Ehtesham, brother of Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed, as vice-chairman of Bodhan municipality. Despite winning 16 divisions in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the MIM offered the post of Mayor to its friendly party, TRS, which won three seats less.
The MIM remained content with vice-chairperson post.
