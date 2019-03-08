16 MPs means more Central funds: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was able to achieve Telangana with only two members in Lok Sabha and he can get additional funds for the State if 16 members were elected from the party. He hoped that it would be possible to get an additional ₹ One lakh crore if party gets 16 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers here on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao said that the nation has been looking at Telangana for welfare and development schemes and many states are implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing Kisan Samman Yojana scheme while Chief Minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu calls it Annadata Sukhibhava. All this is only because of KCR,” he said.

Stating that there will be no competition with other parties, the TRS working president thrown an open challenge to Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Sidddipet MLA and cousin T. Harish Rao to achieve a bigger majority for Medak Lok Sabha candidate than Karimnagar candidate. “The competition will be between us. We will get a greater majority than your candidate from here,” Mr. Rama Rao declared.

Show of gratitude

Sidddipet MLA T. Harish Rao said that Medak blessed the TRS and saw that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao won with huge majority after party was established in 2001. He said that as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao belongs to the district both Siddipet and Sangareddy were carved out of the erstwhile Medak. Pointing out that Gajwel is emerging as a model for the country, he said that party workers should ensure the highest majority of 5 lakh votes for party candidate and it would be a way of showing gratitude to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the next couple of months rail line will come to Gajwel because of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and Kaleshwaram water would reach Medak by June or July, he said.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy said that the nation was looking for Federal Front and the ruling party of Telangana with interest. Patancheru MLA G. Mahipal Reddy promised to give one lakh majority for the party candidate in Lok Sabha elections. The programme was presided over by MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy. MLAs S. Ramalinga Reddy, M. Madan Reddy, G. Mahipal Reddy, Z.P. Chairperson Rajamani Murali Yadav, MLC Farooq Hussain, former MLA Chinta Prabhakar and others were present.