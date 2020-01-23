16 KGBVs in Khammam upgraded

In a significant step forward to enhance access to college education for girls belonging to disadvantaged groups, as many as 13 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been upgraded to XI and three KGBVs to XII level in the district during the current academic year.

A total of 2,814 girl students from classes VI to X are enrolled in 14 KGBVs and 711 girl students are pursuing Intermediate courses in the upgraded KGBVs in the present (2019-2020) academic year.

This apart, 118 girl students are continuing their educational pursuits in urban residential schools.

Giving these details during the deliberations on “School/college education” at the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad held here on Thursday, ZP chairperson L. Kamala Raju highlighted the targeted interventions to provide better access to quality education for girls hailing from marginalised sections in the KGBVs.

Presiding over the meeting, Mr. Kamala Raju outlined the efforts to strengthen the KGBVs meant for providing quality residential education to girls belonging to weaker sections and underprivileged groups in the educationally backward blocks.

Responding to queries raised by some members on the preparations for the ensuing SSC public exams in Government and ZP schools in the district, he said subject-wise special classes and tests were being conducted for improving SSC results in Government/ZP schools.

The progress of works initiated under Palle Pragathi-II, the comprehensive village development scheme, in Gram Panchayats, safe drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha project, minor irrigation, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries development activities, among others, were discussed during the meeting.

Wyra MLA L. Ramulu Naik, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Panchayat Officer K. Srinivas Reddy, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Indumathi, District Educational Officer Madanmohan and others were present.