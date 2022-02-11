16 held for illegally transporting PDS rice

Hyderabad

11 February 2022 20:03 IST

Sixteen persons who were illegally transporting PDS rice to neighbouring States were arrested by the Hyderabad police here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao along with Tukaramgate police and Civil Supplies Department officials conducted simultaneous raids at three places – Rio Point Hotel, a godown at Pashamailaram, BDL Bhanoor in Sangareddy and Mahalaxmi rice mill, Ramaram, Raipole in Siddipet Commissionerate – and apprehended them and seized about 410 quintals of PDS rice along with six vehicles.

“The accused are illegally purchasing PDS rice from beneficiaries in Tukaramgate area and other areas in the city at a low price and transporting it to Gujarat to make a quick buck,” Additional DCP (North) G Venkateshwarlu said.

