16 grams cocaine seized from man

HYDERABAD

20 October 2021 22:40 IST

A 28-year-old man was caught with 16 grams of cocaine by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad) near Tolichowki on Tuesday. The Enforcement Wing’s Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said that the accused Buta Singh has revealed that a person by name Alex from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, is supplier of cocaine.

“He got addicted to cocaine around three years ago. He started to sell cocaine to customers by purchasing the same at ₹4,000 per gram, and sold it at ₹ 7,000 to ₹ 8,000 per gram depending upon the situation. He used to go to Mumbai and collect the drug from the peddler Alex,” said Mr Anji Reddy.

Based on a tip-off, Buta Singh was caught while on the way from Gachibowli to Tolichowki. Head constables Azeem, Sreedhar, and others participated in the raid.

Advertising

Advertising