16 cows found slaughtered in Siddipet

In a shocking incident, 16 cows were found slaughtered in the outskirts of the Siddipet district headquarters on Friday.

Finance Minister Harish Rao condemned the incident and directed officials to shift the remaining cows to a nearby goshala and take action against those responsible.

According to Commissioner of Police D. Joyal Davis, some unidentified people must have slaughtered the cows in an open field.

It was also not clear from where the animals were brought to the spot.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched by the police.