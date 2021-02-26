Telangana

16 cows found slaughtered in Siddipet

In a shocking incident, 16 cows were found slaughtered in the outskirts of the Siddipet district headquarters on Friday.

Finance Minister Harish Rao condemned the incident and directed officials to shift the remaining cows to a nearby goshala and take action against those responsible.

According to Commissioner of Police D. Joyal Davis, some unidentified people must have slaughtered the cows in an open field.

It was also not clear from where the animals were brought to the spot.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched by the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 11:44:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/16-cows-found-slaughtered-in-siddipet/article33945175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY