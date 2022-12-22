16 Bangladeshi nationals issued “Leave India” notices

December 22, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Sixteen Bangladesh nationals were served “Leave India” notices and sent to Kolkata for sending them back to their country as per the law after they were found working as agricultural labourers at Thandriyal village in Jagtial district in violation of the visa conditions.

All of them had come to India on tourist visas and arrived in Thandriyal a few days ago to work as agricultural labourers for transplanting paddy seedlings, through a mediator, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Branch of the district police checked their passports and visas and found them in possession of tourist visas. Initially, their presence in the small village created suspicions among local residents.

Police sources, however, said nothing suspicious was noticed during the scrutiny of their documents, except for violation of the visa conditions.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma, the Foreigners Registration Officer at the district level, said that 16 Bangladeshi nationals, who were found working as agricultural labourers in violation of their visa conditions were issued “Leave India” notices.

The SP said, “Our officers have taken them to Kolkata today by following the due process for handing over them to the competent authorities, who will in turn direct them to the land border with the neighbouring country in adherence to the stipulated procedures.”