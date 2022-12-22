  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 Bangladeshi nationals issued “Leave India” notices

December 22, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen Bangladesh nationals were served “Leave India” notices and sent to Kolkata for sending them back to their country as per the law after they were found working as agricultural labourers at Thandriyal village in Jagtial district in violation of the visa conditions.

All of them had come to India on tourist visas and arrived in Thandriyal a few days ago to work as agricultural labourers for transplanting paddy seedlings, through a mediator, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Branch of the district police checked their passports and visas and found them in possession of tourist visas. Initially, their presence in the small village created suspicions among local residents.

Police sources, however, said nothing suspicious was noticed during the scrutiny of their documents, except for violation of the visa conditions.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma, the Foreigners Registration Officer at the district level, said that 16 Bangladeshi nationals, who were found working as agricultural labourers in violation of their visa conditions were issued “Leave India” notices.

The SP said, “Our officers have taken them to Kolkata today by following the due process for handing over them to the competent authorities, who will in turn direct them to the land border with the neighbouring country in adherence to the stipulated procedures.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.