15th SHE Shuttle bus flagged off 

March 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday flagged off the 15th SHE Shuttle bus service for women employees of the IT corridor.

The bus runs between GNITS and Rayadurgam Metro station covering T-Hub, Knowledge City, Raheja Mindspace, Divyasree and other IT parks and companies on the way. The service would provide last mile connectivity to women coming from Shaikpet, and replace the need to change two buses or switch to public transport for those travelling to Raheja Mindspace.

The bus service is being supported by Arcesium, as part of their corporate social responsibility, for a period of three years.

Krishna Yedula of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) recollected that the SHE Shuttle initiative, which was started in 2015 with two buses with the support of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, has grown in numbers and serving as a unique initiative.

Representatives of Arcesium - Anneloes Hesen, Ranvijay Lamba, Sujitha Ravoori and others were present.

