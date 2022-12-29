15.96L ryots get Rythu Bandhu amount on day 2

December 29, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre was credited to the bank accounts of about 15.96 lakh farmers on the second day of the benefit disbursement for the Rabi season on Thursday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said an amount of about ₹1,218.39 crore was credited to the farmers’ accounts for their landholding of 24,36,775 acres with each farmer holding land of in the range of 1 to 2 acres.

On the first day of disbursement on Wednesday, about ₹607.32 crore was credited to the bank account of 21,02,822 farmers.