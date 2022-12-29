HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15.96L ryots get Rythu Bandhu amount on day 2

December 29, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre was credited to the bank accounts of about 15.96 lakh farmers on the second day of the benefit disbursement for the Rabi season on Thursday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said an amount of about ₹1,218.39 crore was credited to the farmers’ accounts for their landholding of 24,36,775 acres with each farmer holding land of in the range of 1 to 2 acres.

On the first day of disbursement on Wednesday, about ₹607.32 crore was credited to the bank account of 21,02,822 farmers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.